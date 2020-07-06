SMART Global Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
|About: SMART Global Holdings, ... (SGH)|By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th, after market close.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+97.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $282.56M (+19.9% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, SGH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
