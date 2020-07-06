K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF +6.1% ) announces Q2 production of 25,762 oz of gold, 531,406 pounds copper and 10,867 oz silver for a total of 26,847 gold equivalent oz, a 37% Y/Y.

Record tonnage of 49,311 tonnes treated in Q2 2020, a 30% increase from Q2 2019.

Positive grade reconciliation versus resource model, with gold head grade of 17.64 g/t gold and copper at 0.54%.

Surface exploration recommenced by end of Q2 following lifting of State of Emergency, with three surface diamond drill rigs again operating on two targets in addition to the three underground diamond drill rigs.