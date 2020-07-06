Nike (NKE +1.3% ) has removed all Washington Redskins gear from its online store to add even more pressure on the NFL team to change its nickname.

The Washington Redskins announced last Friday that the team is undergoing a thorough review of the name.

Nike hasn't been timid about taking a stand on social issues in the past, including featuring Colin Kaepernick in commercials. Why get involved? According to numerous brand polls, Nike has strengthened its reputation over the last two years. Revenue also picked up for Nike after the ads ran, despite some social media campaigns asking consumers to boycott the brand. Shares of Nike have also clobbered the returns of Adidas and Under Armour over the last couple of years even as skeptics predicted a downturn.