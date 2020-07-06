Planet 13 (OTCQX:PLNHF +5.7% ) has completed its previously announced bought deal financing for gross proceeds of C$11.5M.

Around 5.4M units at C$2.15/unit; each Unit consists of one common share and one- half of one Common Share purchase warrant.

Each Warrant has an exercise price of C$2.85/share for a period of 24 months.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the Company's expansion of its cultivation capabilities in Nevada, retail expansion outside of Nevada and for working capital and general corporate purposes.