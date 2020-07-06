The U.S. Small Business Administration releases limited data on the Paycheck Protection Program loans distributed as part of the CARES Act.

The data was made available after some members of Congress pressed for greater transparency surrounding the PPP loans.

Some high-profile names receiving the PPP loans are Newsmax Media, a company run by Trump donor Christopher Ruddy; restaurant chain P.F. Chang's China Bistro; and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, a law firm run by antitrust litigator David Boeis.

Out of the $660B program, 4.89M loans for a total of $521.5B have have been approved as of June 30, 2020, with the average loan size at $106,744.

Some 5,461 lenders participated in the program.

The SBA is only providing names of organizations that receive loans of more than $150K; loan amounts are being disclosed in range, such as $150K-$300K or $2M-$5M.

The data includes only active loans; loans that were canceled aren't included in the data.

Last week, President Trump signed a bill that extends the PPP to Aug. 8 from its original deadline of June 30.

The top PPP lenders are JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.7% ), which processed $29.07B of loans, Bank of America (BAC +1.6% ), with $25.20B of loans, Truist Bank (TFC +1.1% ), with $13.08B, and PNC Bank (PNC +1.4% ) with $13.04B.

About $131.9B of funding remains in the program.

