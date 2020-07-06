A week after India banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps due to security issues, Business Insider reports that Instagram (FB +2.4% ) is testing its Reels feature in the market.

Some Indian users report already receiving the feature through an app update.

With Reels, users can record 15-second videos with music and audio clips and share via Stories, DM, or to a section of the Explorer tab called Top Reels.

Facebook has rolled out Reels slowly with an initial launch in Brazil last year before moving into France and Germany.

FB tells Business Insider it plans to "start testing an updated version of Reels in more countries," but there are "no further plans to share on launch date or countries for now."

Reels is Facebook's new priority after recently shuttering its TikTok competitor Lasso.