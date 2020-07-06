AlloVir on deck for IPO

AlloVir ALVR has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Cambridge, MA-based biotech develops allogeneic off-the-shelf T cell therapies to designed to restore immunity in patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk of life-threatening consequences of viral diseases.

Lead candidate is Viralym-M, a multi-VST (virus-specific T cell) therapy targeting five viruses (BK, CMV, AdV, EBV and HHV-6) for immunocompromised patients who have undergone allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant or solid organ transplant at risk of infection from the five viruses. A Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis is next up.

2019 Financials: Revenue: $0.2M; Operating Expenses: $2.9M (-70%); Net Loss: ($2.5M) (+73%); Cash Consumption: ($2.0M) (+81%).