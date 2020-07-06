Sasol (SSL +5.4% ) opts to give up its licence to explore for gas off the Mozambique coast.

The company said, it will return Block 16/19 in its entirety to the Government of Mozambique. and a withdrawal notification has already been sent to the relevant Mozambican authorities.

Sasol was awarded the research licence in 2005, in 2013 it relinquished the deepwater part of the license, retaining the shallow water allotment to assess its hydrocarbon potential.

The company is still exploring for gas onshore in the fields of Pande and Temane, in the northern province of Inhambane.