SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +4.4% ) trades at a session high after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a press conference today that theme parks in the state are doing great

The positive comment could alleviate some of the anxiety that DeSantis was considering pulling back on theme park reopenings.

Separately, Florida's Department of Health on Monday confirmed 6,336 new cases of COVID-19 and the statewide total of hospitalizations is at 16,045. 7-day averages for new COVID cases and hospitalizations tied to the virus are both in an uptrend.

SeaWorld trades at $15.96 vs. the 52-week trading range of $6.75 to $36.96.