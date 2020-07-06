Jianpu receives non-compliance notice from NYSE
- Jianpu Technology (JT -0.5%) is not in compliance with NYSE rules of timely filing of periodic financial reports with the SEC.
- The company was unable to file Form 20-F by its due date primarily due to the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 and the ongoing internal review.
- If the company fails to regain compliance within six months from the filing due date, the NYSE may grant an additional six months for the company's securities to trade and if this is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence.
