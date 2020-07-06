As Amazon (AMZN +4.3% ) shares passed $3,000 for the first time, Laffer Tengler Investments chief investment officer Nancy Tengler sees the "super-fast sales growth" supporting the price at these levels.

Tengler tells CNBC that Amazon's key catalysts are margins, compressed since the growth comes from low-margin spaces, and AWS "redoubling their efforts in trying to acquire military contracts.

Piper Sandler analyst Craig Johnson thinks that "when the next earnings season starts, this is a stock where these analysts, which primarily are all bullish, are going to have to be raising their price objectives."

Johnson says $3,400-3,500 "seems like a price objective of where the stock could ultimately go to."

Amazon is expected to report earnings on July 25. Consensus estimates see $80.52B in revenue and $1.52 EPS.

AMZN has a Very Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating and a $2,815.61 average price target.