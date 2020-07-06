Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) is down 23.38% after the company's conference call about a collaboration with Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment didn't live up to the billing with investors.

On Thursday the company touted an "exciting business development" to be announced today. The deal to create a Stan Lee Universe will be drawn from Lee's intellectual property created "post-Marvel Entertainment".

Share price moves with GNUS have been exaggerated lately with stock now a favorite on Robinhood and with short traders.

The stock is right near its 10-day simple moving average of $2.68.

The short interest in shares is at 15.49%.

