According to The Information sources, Microsoft (MSFT +2.0% ) is eyeing the Warner Bros. (T +0.8% ) game division to build out the game-making capabilities of its Xbox group.

The game division is behind popular franchises based on Batman, Game of Thrones, and Harry Potter and has studios across the U.S., Canada, and U.K..

AT&T is considering the unit's sale to help pay down $154B in debt, but the company hasn't made a final decision.

Last month, CNBC sources said a Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment deal could bring up to $4B with Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive listed as interested parties.