Investors turn to Internet retail again
By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Internet retail stocks are outperformers again on some indications that the brick-and-mortar recovery will be uneven until a COVID vaccine is widely available. Positive economic data out of China is also a factor for some e-commerce companies today.
Notable gainers include MOGU (MOGU +31.4%), Overstock.com (OSTK +16.7%), Blue Apron (APRN +7.5%), Secoo (SECO +6.7%), Alibaba (BABA +6.6%), eBay (EBAY +2.8%), Etsy (ETSY +1.3%), Wayfair (W +3.3%) and Jumai Technologies (JMIA +5.1%).
The Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) is up 2.07% to outpace broad market averages.