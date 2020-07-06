Internet retail stocks are outperformers again on some indications that the brick-and-mortar recovery will be uneven until a COVID vaccine is widely available. Positive economic data out of China is also a factor for some e-commerce companies today.

Notable gainers include MOGU (MOGU +31.4% ), Overstock.com (OSTK +16.7% ), Blue Apron (APRN +7.5% ), Secoo (SECO +6.7% ), Alibaba (BABA +6.6% ), eBay (EBAY +2.8% ), Etsy (ETSY +1.3% ), Wayfair (W +3.3% ) and Jumai Technologies (JMIA +5.1% ).