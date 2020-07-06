SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY) plans to sell 1.69B new shares at 27.46 yuan ($3.89) Shanghai's new Science and Technology Innovation Board, better known as the STAR Market.

The listing would give SMIC, China's largest computer chipmaker, 46.3B yuan ($6.55B) to help compete with rivals like TSMC.

SMIC says the offering could be increased by 15% if an overallotment option is exercised, which would bring the deal value up to $7.5B.

The company plans to use the proceeds for a chip research and development site, R&D, and working capital.

Last month, SMIC delisted from the NYSE due to limited trading volumes and listing costs, but denied it was due to trade tensions or the U.S. actions against Huawei.

Previously: SMIC shoots for listing in Shanghai (Jun. 15 2020)