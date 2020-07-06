Square's (SQ +5.0% ) market capitalization doubled since May to ~$55B, surpassing that of Truist Financial (TFC +0.8% ) and all but four banks in the KBW Bank Index.

At Thursday's close, Square's market cap was $49.8B, far from reaching JPMorgan Chase's (JPM +1.9% ) $282B and Bank of America's (BAC +1.6% ) $202B. But it's not far off of Goldman Sachs's (GS +4.7% ) $70.8B.

Square's market cap vs. JPM, BAC, GS, TFC at July 2 close:

The stock has been gaining on optimism over the fintech's Cash App and as consumers embrace digital payment technology in their efforts to stay distant from others during the pandemic.

Square's price return vs. TFC, BAC, JPM:

Earlier today, Square stock gained after a SunTrust analyst suggests that its Cash App could garner about 20% of U.S. direct deposit accounts from banks.