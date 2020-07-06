Phillips 66 (PSX -1.2% ) and other large investors in the Dakota Access Pipeline could be on the hook for hundreds of millions in payments after a U.S. court today ordered Energy Transfer (ET -9.3% ) to shut and empty the 570K bbl/day pipeline within 30 days, Reuters reports.

Last year, the pipeline raised $2.5B in net proceeds from a bond offering, backstopped by an agreement by investors in Dakota Access LLC to contribute equity in the event of a ruling against the pipeline.

The Dakota Access ownership group is represented by Energy Transfer with a 38% stake, Enbridge (ENB -0.8% ) with 28%, Phillips 66 with 25% and Marathon Petroleum (MPC +0.2% ) with 9%.

Phillips 66 disclosed in May that its maximum potential contribution under the equity agreement totals ~$631M.

Owners of the pipeline debt include Metropolitan Life Insurance and mutual funds run by Vanguard, J.P. Morgan and Blackrock.