Consumer, chip stocks help market to solid gains

Stocks finished the day in the green, helped by technology and consumer stocks. Another last-hour rally pushed the broader market close to highs of the day seen near the open.

The S&P rose 1.6% , the Dow gained 1.8% and the Nasdaq rose 2.2% .

The Nasdaq was boosted by strength in semiconductor stocks, with the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) up 2.7% . The Nasdaq is up more than 6% in the past month.

The Consumer Discretionary sector, up 3.1% , was the leader of the day. Chipotle climbed 6.5% , while Amazon added 5.8% , moving above $3,000 for the first time, with research analysts bullish on the stock ahead of earnings at the end of the month.

Tesla kept its momentum going, jumping 13.5% following a price target boost from J.P. Morgan and confidence about results following strong delivery numbers.