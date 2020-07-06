Consumer, chip stocks help market to solid gains
Stocks finished the day in the green, helped by technology and consumer stocks. Another last-hour rally pushed the broader market close to highs of the day seen near the open.
The S&P rose 1.6%, the Dow gained 1.8% and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%.
The Nasdaq was boosted by strength in semiconductor stocks, with the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) up 2.7%. The Nasdaq is up more than 6% in the past month.
The Consumer Discretionary sector, up 3.1%, was the leader of the day. Chipotle climbed 6.5%, while Amazon added 5.8%, moving above $3,000 for the first time, with research analysts bullish on the stock ahead of earnings at the end of the month.
Tesla kept its momentum going, jumping 13.5% following a price target boost from J.P. Morgan and confidence about results following strong delivery numbers.
In commodities, oil futures edged down 0.1%, but held above $40 per barrel. Gold futures gained 0.3%.