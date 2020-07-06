Taranis Resources (OTCQB:TNREF) commences a private placement for the sale of up to 4M flow-through units at $0.10 each, for gross proceeds of up to $400K.

Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through common share and one flow-through share purchase warrant, with each warrant holder entitled to purchase one additional flow-through common share at $0.15 for 24 months from closing.

Proceeds will be used for further exploration at the company's Thor project in southeastern British Columbia.

All securities issued post the PP will be subject to a hold period in Canada for four months plus one day from closing.