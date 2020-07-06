United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) appoints CFO Bradford Martz to also serve as president, expanding his role to oversee the company's daily operations.

The company also names Chris Dittman as chief risk officer, a newly created role.

Dittman will be responsible for risk management, capital management, and portfolio optimization strategies to manage the company’s exposures and enhance its underwriting profit.

He joined the company in 2017 as managing director of reinsurance.

The new appointments come less than a week after Daniel Peed took over as chairman and CEO on July 1.