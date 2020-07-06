Chubb (NYSE:CB) estimates its Q2 global net catastrophe loss at $1.81B, pretax, or $1.51B after tax, including COVID-19 global pandemic losses of $1.37B pretax or $1,16B after tax.

The total figures also includes other natural catastrophe losses of $312M, pretax, or $249M after tax, primarily attributable to severe weather-related events in the U.S., as well as civil unrest-related losses in the U.S. of $130M pretax, or $104M after tax.

The COVID-19 estimate doesn't include a credit for potentially lower current accident year losses from a decrease in exposures, except for a modest benefit for certain casualty claims-made classes.

71% of the COVID-19 estimate relates to the company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment and 28% to the Overseas General Insurance segment.

The COVID-19 pretax loss estimate is comprised of short-tail losses of $605M generated primarily from entertaintment and commercial property-related business interruption and accident and health products including travel insurance products; losses of $553M related to liability insurance products, including professional liability, workers' compensation, and other liability-related products; losses of $107M related to insurance credit exposures including surety, political risk, and trade credit.

The loss estimate also includes a $100M incurred but not reported provision to account for additional uncertainty in the estimates around the company's property, casualty, and credit-related exposures.

