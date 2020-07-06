The Trump administration formally authorizes the export of domestically produced liquefied natural gas from Pembina Pipeline's (PBA -1.2% ) proposed Jordan Cove LNG terminal at Coos Bay, Ore., the first on the U.S. West Coast.

Oregon officials say state approval is still needed before the project can go forward.

The terminal will have federal authority to export as much as 1.08B cf/day of natural gas, from both U.S. and Canada.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved Jordan Cove and the 230-mile Pacific Connector pipeline in March.