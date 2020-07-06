As part of a business update, Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) CEO Marcelo Rabach says the company is keenly focused on its long-term strategic objectives even as it plans around the pandemic.

"I am convinced that we are the best positioned QSR operator in Latin America to not only traverse this historically challenging period but emerge in an even stronger competitive position than when it began," he states.

Comparable sales results improved sequentially for the restaurant company throughout Q2 as the drive-thru and delivery business continued to ramp higher. Q2 total systemwide comparable sales excluding Venezuela fell 51.0% during the quarter.

Shares of ARCO are up 1.05% in AH trading.

Source: Press Release