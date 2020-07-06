LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) -3.4% after-hours on news its board adopted a shareholder rights plan it says will protect the availability of its net operating loss carryforwards and other tax attributes.

As of year-end 2019, LSB had $611M of U.S. federal net operating loss carryforwards that could be available to offset future federal taxable income.

The company says the rights plan will lower the likelihood of an ownership change by deterring anyone from acquiring beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of its outstanding shares unless approved by the board.