Realty Income's (NYSE:O) offering of $350M of 3.25% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2031 prices at 108.241% of the principal amount for an effective yield to maturity of 2.341%.

The notes offered will constitute a further issuance of the company's 3.25% notes due 2031, of which $600M aggregate principal amount was issued on May 8, 2020. This offering is expected to close on July 16.

Proceeds will be used to boost Realty Income's liquidity by repaying borrowings outstanding under its $3.0B revolving credit facility and, to the extent not used for that purpose, to fund potential investment opportunities and for other general corporate purposes.

