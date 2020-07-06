The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has awarded a ~$628K contract to Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) to support the development of a COVID-19 point-of-care antigen test system based on its DPP technology. The monies will be disbursed over the next several months.

It plans to file U.S. applications seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) for its DPP COVID-19 Antigen System and a revised version of its DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG System (EUA nod was pulled on June 16 due to an unacceptably high rate of false results).

On the financial results front, the company sees Q2 revenues of $4.5M - 4.7M with a $2.5M upside related to products shipped ex-U.S. In any event, the top line will be down substantially from the $9.9M posted a year ago due to COVID-19-related disruptions.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, July 7, at 8:00 am ET to discuss all the above information.