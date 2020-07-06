Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) +5.6% AH is awarded multiple equipment orders from U.S. and Europe customers for $2.2M.

In Europe, two separate contracts were received for NO x OUT Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction systems for scheduled delivery completion by 3Q20. Another European order for a NO x reduction system was received utilizing the company's Fuel Tech’s Selective Catalytic Reduction technology and an aqueous ammonia feed system. Equipment deliveries are scheduled for 4Q20.

In the U.S., equipment order supporting Fuel Tech’s FUEL CHEM TIFI Targeted In-Furnace Injection technology was received for installation in three coal-fired units. Equipment delivery is scheduled for 3Q20.

Post becoming operational, these new units are seen generating historical FUEL CHEM gross margins.