American Tower (NYSE:AMT) completes its previously announced redemption of all of its 3.450% senior notes due 2021 and all of its 3.300% senior notes due 2021.

The company redeemed the 3.450% notes at 103.5980% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, for a total redemption price of $680.3M.

It redeemed the 3.300% notes at 101.5090% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, for a total redemption price of $771.0M.

Financed the redemption with borrowings under its $2.35B senior unsecured revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

The company announced the note redemptions in early June.