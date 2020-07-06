FortisBC Energy (NYSE:FTS) says it plans to complete a public offering of a green bond, the first for a natural gas provider in Canada.

The company says the bond proceeds will allow it to finance or refinance new or existing projects that offer environmental benefits.

FortisBC says the investments may help it achieve its target to reduce its customers' greenhouse gas emissions by 30 % by the year 2030.

Fortis' Tucson Electric Power utility in the U.S. recently set a target to cut carbon emissions by 80% by 2035.