Due to the impact of the pandemic, Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) says it will take a material impairment charge of the carrying values of the company's right of use assets, fixed assets and other long term assets including goodwill.

The company estimates the charge will be around $135M to $155M.

In addition, Town Sports says it's unable to file its Q1 report on Form 10-Q due to disruptions resulting from the "unprecedented interruption" in its business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company now had until July 6 to file the report.

