Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) to adopt the name of its market-leading solution, becoming Ontrak, Inc., effective July 7, 2020.

Company’s common stock will trade under the new Nasdaq ticker symbol ‘OTRK’, and the new CUSIP number 683373104.

"The Ontrak brand has tremendous positive equity in the marketplace and we believe that we will scale the business faster and more efficiently by uniting our corporate and product initiatives under the Ontrak master brand. Today we are Ontrak, better together, in every way and everywhere,” commented Terren Peizer, Chairman and CEO.