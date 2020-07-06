SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) completed its 50% equity interests acquisition in SEACOSCO Offshore and operating results as a 100% owned subsidiary will be consolidated from and after the closing date.

Through the acquisition, the company's fleet will be further modernized by consolidating its eight Rolls-Royce designed platform supply vessels (PSV). SEACOSCO has taken delivery of seven of these PSVs and expects to take delivery of the final one later in 2020.

SMHI and wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into an amendment to its $130M loan facility to modify the facility terms mainly to accommodate the SEACOSCO acquisition.

