Barnes Group (NYSE:B) says it plans a ~8% global workforce reduction due to disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in $30M in annualized cost savings beginning in H2 2020.

Barnes says it will take a related ~$18M restructuring charge, with a $10M cash impact in H2 2020 and the remaining cash impact in 2021.

After Q1 came in ahead of expectations, Barnes previously forecast a ~30% Y/Y drop in Q2 organic sales with adjusted EPS of $0.20-$0.30, before a recovery starts to take shape in Q3.