COVID-19 and the related public health orders hit Nova Lifestyle's (NASDAQ:NVFY) 1Q20 revenue to decline 75% Y/Y to $2.2M, primarily resulting from a 58.3% decrease in sales volume and 39.9% drop in average selling price.

The increased trade tariffs further contributed to the company's adversely impacted revenues. Sales to China fell 100% to nil compared to $6.28M in 1Q19, while North America revenue declined 13.2% to $2.18M.

Gross profit from continuing operations decreased by 57% to $0.78M. However, profit margin increased from 21% to 35% due to increased sales of higher margin products.

Net loss was $1.3M compared to $0.15M in 1Q19.

On May 12, 2020, its Kuala Lumpur office reopened for business.

The company expects that the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the United States and world economies will have a material adverse impact on the demand for its products.

Stock +4.5% AH.

Form 10-Q.