XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) +7.5% AH, in its business update indicated that through ~$48M in gross proceeds raised since January 2020 from registered direct offerings cash position is strengthened and thereby exploring emerging health and wellness opportunities have increased.

As of March 31, 2020, cash balance, excluding restricted cash, stood at $3.9M while debt was reduced by $9.1M.

As of June 19, 2020, XpresSpa had ~56.5M shares outstanding and warrants to purchase up to 7.71M shares immediately exercisable at an average price of ~$5.25/share.

The company plans to reopen its spa locations as restrictions are relaxed and airport traffic returns to sufficient operable levels.

In early June, XpresSpa partnered with HyperPointe for COVID-19 screening and testing at U.S. airports.

In the last week of June, the company launched an XpresCheck pilot program at JFK International Airport.

For 1Q20, XpresSpa revenue was down 36.9% Y/Y to $7.7M as comparable store sales dipped 26.5% amid pandemic.

Store margin narrowed to 7.1% of revenue compared to 25.6%.

Amid cost cutting and control initiatives, general and administrative expenses dropped 10.2% to $3.2M.

Net loss increased to $10.7M from $2.8M in year ago quarter.