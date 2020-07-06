Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) +5.7% AH, after the company reports interim Q2 results

Net operating income more than doubled to $2.3M compared to last year quarter, and net income increased to $6.1M from $1.6M.

Net combined ratio of 87.7% compared to 94.1%, an improvement of 6.4 percentage points.

Net premiums earned from personal lines decreased 5.3% reflecting the 25% quota share in effect in Q2 2020 vs. 10% quota share in effect in Q2 2019.

Net premiums earned, including commercial liability lines in run off, decreased 15.0% to $26.5 million.

Book Value per Share of $9.01 was up 26.4% from Q1.