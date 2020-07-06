Eni (NYSE:E) estimates it will take a €3.5B impairment charge plus or minus 20% in Q2, including a devaluation of tax credits recorded in connection with tax-loss carryforwards, after lowering its long-term assumptions for Brent crude oil to $60/bbl in 2023 real terms compared to $70/bbl previously.

Eni says the estimate represents a ~4% decrease at its midpoint in the value of non-current assets.

The price of natural gas at the Italian spot market PSV is estimated at $5.5/MMBtu in 2023 real terms, compared to the previous assumption of $7.8/MMBtu.

The company also reiterates its long-term decarbonization strategy despite the COVID-19 pandemic, including reducing emissions by 80% covering all of its products by 2050.