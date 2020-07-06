For April, May and June 2020, Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) reported 67.4%, 63.7% and 64.7% rent collected. For 2Q20, the company collected 65.3% rent with highest contribution from essential and office (94.3%).

"With 90% of our portfolio square footage open as of July 2, up from 79% as of May 29, we have sustained the positive business momentum we outlined during our business update in early June," stated CEO Steven Grimes.

During June, RPAI repaid substantial amounts on its $850M unsecured revolving line of credit, nearly fully drawn on March 31, 2020.

As of June 30, $135M was outstanding on the revolver and $715M in revolver availability