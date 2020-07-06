Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is downgraded to Neutral from Outperform with a $75 price target, cut from $85, at Credit Suisse following today's 11% plunge in reaction to the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the $9.7B sale of natural gas assets to Berkshire Hathaway.

Credit Suisse's Michael Weinstein says Dominion is not backfilling lost investment opportunity from the canceled pipeline, but intends to expand remaining utility business earnings at 6.5% after 2021 off a lower base.

Separately, the company's long-term credit rating is affirmed at Baa2 with a stable outlook by Moody's and at BBB+ with a stable outlook at Fitch's.

Dominion's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.