Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) enters into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 43.1M shares at C$2.55/share for gross proceeds of ~C$110M

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering

The Offering is expected to close by July 23.

Argonaut intends to use the net proceeds for the advancement of the Company’s Magino project and for general corporate purposes.