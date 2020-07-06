It's no coincidence that the price of copper and coronavirus cases in Chile are climbing together, as the country that accounts for more than 25% of the world's copper supply suffers a surge in virus cases among its mineworkers.

Chile's state-run Codelco says 2,433 workers have been diagnosed with the disease and it has temporarily halted construction on a new level at its flagship El Teniente mine.

Codelco says the measure will bring the total workforce reduction at its Teniente operations to 4,500.

Unions and social groups are raising the pressure on Codelco and other miners to add protections for workers, including a proposal to close mines north of Teniente for two weeks, which CEO Octavio Araneda says would be "catastrophic" for the country's economy.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was +1.8% at $6,127/metric ton after touching $6,143/mt, the highest since Jan. 22.

With the risk of Chilean supply disruptions rising, "suddenly a 2020 copper deficit is not beyond the realms of possibility," says BMO Capital's Colin Hamilton.

Potentially relevant tickers include FCX, BHP, RIO, VALE, SCCO, TECK, HBM, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCPK:FQVLF, OTC:ANFGF

ETFs: COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJC