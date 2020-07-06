Prices could rise for gasoline and diesel in the Midwest over the coming months following today's court ruling that ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to be shut within a month.

The closure of Energy Transfer's (NYSE:ET) 570K bbl/day pipeline will drive up the transport cost of crude to the refiners supplying Chicago and the Midwest, or force them to pay for alternative supply from elsewhere, which will increase the cost of the fuel they produce.

Crude supply in the Midwest already was constrained from a court ruling that halted operations of Enbridge's Line 5, which carries crude to refineries in states such as Michigan and Ohio.

With five midcontinent refineries, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is the independent refiner that is most exposed to the pipeline shutdown, says Tudor Pickering's Matthew Blair.

Companies with access to crude supplied by rail likely will benefit, such as Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), Blair says.

"Production of crude oil is going to be landlocked in North Dakota," says Sandy Fielden, director of oil and products research at Morningstar. "It's going to be congested and that's going to cause discounts in the price of Bakken crude to WTI."