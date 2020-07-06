Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) says it rejected an all-stock takeover proposal from Hafnia Ltd. that implied an offer price of $3.87/share, which represented a ~18% discount to its share price on June 19.

Ardmore soared +16.2% in today's trade on more than 10x normal volume in reaction to takeover talk.

The merged company would have operated 210 vessels, giving it the largest product tanker fleet in the world, edging out Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG).

Stifel analyst Ben Nolan speculates the bit could be just an opening gambit, and a deal remains possible if Hafnia sweetens the bid.

Nolan also thinks another bidder could emerge, such as International Seaways (NYSE:INSW), Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) or TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD).

The offer could be a "great deal" for Ardmore, providing the scale it needs, Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans tells FreightWaves.