Australian news organizations report that Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) sources critical components for its 5G wireless equipment from a joint venture with Panda Electronics group. The JV, based in China, produces 5G antenna equipment for Australian wireless carriers Telstra and Optus.

A recent letter from the Pentagon to US lawmakers included a list of what it claimed were 20 Chinese military-linked companies operating in America. Panda Electronics was among them.

Ericsson has been seen as a safe alternative to Huawei, the Chinese 5G equipment provider designated by the FCC as a security threat. However, Huawei reportedly has close ties with Panda, which has now been revealed to supply Ericsson via a JV.

"Although Australia banned the world's biggest 5G builder Huawei from participating in the rollout of the network over national security concerns, Chinese-made components vulnerable to foreign interference will still end up powering the next-generation technology", argued the Australian Daily Mail.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Ericsson said it was aware of the recent US classification of Panda Electronics, but believed its joint-venture in China was not affected "since its operation and purpose are non-military". An Ericsson spokeswoman told the Herald that it was also the majority owner of the China joint venture through a 51 per cent stake.

David Goldman, writing in the Asia Times, argues that "Huawei’s two main competitors, Ericsson (ERIC) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK), are just as vulnerable to Chinese spying as Huawei, because they depend on the same Chinese components."