Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it will take $2.7B-$3.2B in pre-tax charges related to its cancellation of the Atlantic Coast pipeline, mostly during Q2, according to an 8-K filing.

The charges include $500M related to the Supply Header Project, which would have been built in connection with the 600-mile pipeline.

Analysts at Wood Mackenzie say the biggest losers from the cancellation will be power consumers in the southeastern U.S., including units of Dominion, Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) that will need to find other gas supplies to fuel the region's efforts to switch from coal to natural gas.

Dominion says the cancellation will present challenges in meeting growing demand but that increased supply of clean energy should fill some of the gap.