Dakota Access LLC files a motion to stay today's U.S. District Court ruling that orders the 570K bbl/day oil pipeline to shut down within 30 days.

"We will be immediately pursuing all available legal and administrative processes and are confident that once the law and full record are fully considered Dakota Access Pipeline will not be shut down and that oil will continue to flow," says project operator Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET).

The Dakota Access ownership group is comprised of Energy Transfer with a 38% stake, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) with 28%, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) with 25% and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) with 9%.