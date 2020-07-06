The U.S. Supreme Court declines to allow construction to begin on TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL oil pipeline, partially leaving in force a ruling that blocks use of a key federal permit.

The order maintains an April ruling by a U.S. District Court judge that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should not have issued Nationwide Permit 12, which allows dredging work on pipelines across bodies of water, without evaluating the impact on endangered species.

However, the Supreme Court allows the permit to go back into effect for most pipelines, clearing the way for other construction to proceed.

"While today's ruling from the Supreme Court is positive for the oil and gas industry overall, it continues to delay large portions of construction on our Keystone XL project and the thousands of high-paying union jobs that come with it," TC Energy says.