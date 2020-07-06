EQT Corp. (EQT +7.3% ) rallies, as J.P. Morgan says the canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline could lead to cash flow upside for the company.

EQT could benefit from the cancellation by providing an opportunity to offload some of its transportation capacity on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project to an ACP shipper, says JPM analyst Arun Jayaram, who maintains an Overweight rating and $17 price target on the stock.

Cash flow upside could run as high as $68M, assuming 500M-750M cf/day of capacity is offloaded, according to Jayaram.