One of Silicon Valley's oldest private startups has filed confidentially to go public, and may follow Spotify and Slack in opting for direct listing.

Co-founded in 2003 by famed investor Peter Thiel, Palantir Technologies (PALAN) conducts sensitive and extensive data-mining work for large companies and government agencies.

Reports suggest that Palantir has yet to turn an annual profit, though it has been valued privately at as much as $20B and is in the midst of raising nearly $1B in new capital, separate from an IPO.