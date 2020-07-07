Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), the largest U.S. residential solar company, is acquiring a leading competitor, Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR), to form one of the world's largest providers of solar equipment with about 500K customers.

The all-stock deal, unanimously approved by the companies' boards, is valued at $3.2B including debt, and is expected to deliver annual cost savings of about $90M.

Vivint shareholders will get 0.55 shares of Sunrun for every share held, representing a premium of 10.4% to Vivint's close on Monday.

"Residential solar competition will only grow more fierce as companies like Tesla start to invest billions of dollars into the industry," writes Simple Investment Ideas in a Seeking Alpha article, Sunrun Is Adapting To A New Reality.